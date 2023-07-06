First Alert Forecast: Scattered storm chances continue

BALTIMORE -- For the rest of today, we can expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Some storms might move slowly and with the atmosphere being so humid, it could lead to isolated flooding in certain areas.

After the storms dissipate this evening, similar muggy conditions as last night are expected, along with the possibility of patchy fog.

Looking ahead to Friday through Saturday night, the weather pattern will shift, with an upper level trough of low pressure moving southward into the Great Lakes and Northeast. As a cold front approaches, there could be more widespread convection (thunderstorms) on Friday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected at this time, but storms will again produce locally heavy rainfall.

The front may linger in the region over the weekend, serving as a trigger for convection during the afternoon and evening hours. Additionally, a couple of smaller disturbances passing through could contribute to the development of thunderstorms. With above-normal levels of moisture and multiple rounds of precipitation, there is a possibility of heavy rain and isolated flooding.

Looking further into the future from Sunday through Wednesday, Sunday is expected to be the most active day. There will be a lingering boundary in the area, along with an upper level trough passing through, which could create an area of low pressure along the front. The increased wind shear associated with the trough could result in stronger storms, but the presence of abundant cloud cover will cut down on instability in the atmosphere and a continued very moist atmosphere indicates a threat of heavy rain with any storms that occur. The slow-moving boundary could lead to repetitive convection and a heightened risk of heavy rain. Due to the clouds, temperatures are likely to be slightly below normal in the low 80s for highs.

On Monday, the boundary will move slightly southward, and another piece of energy aloft could pass through the area providing a trigger for more storms. The current forecast indicates a medium chance chance of rain/storms, but this will depend on the exact position of the front which is not yet known. Stay tuned.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, the guidance suggests that the mid-Atlantic region will be situated between storm systems, one across the Southeast US and the other in Great Lakes. While there is a chance of isolated showers or storms each afternoon, the chance for rain will be MUCH lower by mid-week. Temperatures will return to near 90° levels although the humidity will be slightly lower compared to what we are seeing now.