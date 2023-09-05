First Alert Forecast: Highs near 100° expected Wednesday

BALTIMORE--

After another day of stifling heat, temperatures will cool modestly this evening and overnight. Expect clear skies with temps in the 70s.

Wednesday will be very hot again, with high temperatures near 100 and index values between 100 and 105 across most areas largely due to lighter winds and increasing moisture levels in the atmosphere.

This comes ahead of an impending low-pressure system affecting the region into Thursday. Though Wednesday is predicted to be the week's hottest, it's likely to remain mostly dry. A stray afternoon shower or storm might occur over far western Maryland but the chances are very low.

Wednesday night's conditions will be similar with warm overnight temperatures in the 70s

Thunderstorm chances are back on Thursday due to an upper-level trough from the Great Lakes. Increased dew points in the 60s and 70s will reintroduce humid conditions. We are under a *MARGINAL RISK* for severe storms on Thursday afternoon to account for a stray severe storm that could produce damaging wind gusts.

The area will see an unsettled weather pattern from the end of the week into the weekend. A trough of low pressure will hang out over the region to close the week and start the weekend. This will mean higher chances for daily showers and storms from Friday to Sunday. More clouds will keep temperatures down with highs back in the low 80s through the weekend into early next week.