First Alert Forecast: Soaking showers & storms Sunday

BALTIMORE -- More rain will help chip away at the ongoing drought situation Sunday. Unfortunately some of the rain will dampen outdoor plans. The first batch of showers will arrive as early as the overnight hours tonight.

At least two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday. The first round will roll through during the morning hours. This round of rain will be the most widespread and heavy for the area. We'll see upwards of a half inch of rain, if not more, in many of our neighborhoods. After this first round of showers & storms exits, a break in the rain is likely. We'll see additional scattered showers & storms during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will be more of the 'hit or miss' variety.

SOAKING SHOWERS & STORMS SUNDAY MORNING: Brunch & church will be dicey with some soaking downpours. Afternoon hours are a little better, but still dodging downpours. Very muggy with highs in the mid-60s. When it rains tomorrow, it will pour, but it's not raining entire day. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/oQCZbYRVBL — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 29, 2023

There could be a few isolated strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly across areas of southern Anne Arundel county along with Talbot, Queen Anne's and Caroline counties. Damaging winds would be the primary threat, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

After this storm system leaves us Sunday night, much cooler weather will rush into the area. Temperatures Sunday night drop into the 40s. A major dip in the jet stream will leave the area much cooler than normal Monday through Wednesday of next week. We'll see highs only in the 50s & low 60s and nightime lows in the 40s. Expect varying amounts of cloud cover, Monday through Wednesday with the chance of a sprinkle or shower, especially during the afternoon hours. In addition to the clouds, there will be a gusty & chill wind.

Later in the week we'll see temperatures gradually warm back into the middle to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Next weekend looks dry, quiet, and milder with some of the best outdoor weather we've seen in several weekends.