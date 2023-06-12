First Alert Forecast: More rain chances this week

BALTIMORE -- Storm chances will end across the area this evening, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s. As the new day dawns on Tuesday, residents can expect clear skies and ample sunshine, accompanied by comfortable temperatures reaching the low 80s.

While Wednesday may bring a few changes to the forecast, partly cloudy skies will prevail with a slight chance of afternoon showers. The temperatures are expected to remain within a comfortable range, providing a pleasant day for outdoor activities.

As the week progresses, partly cloudy conditions will persist on Thursday and Friday, with highs hovering around the low 80s. Friday will see another chance for a few afternoon showers and storms otherwise the forecast looks mainly dry to close out the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, residents can anticipate a mix of sun and clouds with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs are forecasted to reach the mid 80s, making it an ideal time to enjoy outdoor recreational activities or relax under the sun. The weather for at least the first day of AFRAM should be great.

However, rain chances will make a comeback later on Sunday afternoon and evening, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on attending the second day of performances at AFRAM.

Moving into next week, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with chances for showers. The temperatures will remain relatively stable around 80 degrees, providing a mild and comfortable atmosphere.

