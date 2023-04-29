First Alert Forecast: More rain arrives Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The rest of today will be mainly cloudy with warmer temperatures than what we saw Friday. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s across the area. Some low 70s are possible across southern Maryland and portions of the lower Eastern Shore.

DRY SATURDAY: Rain has left the area for the moment and the rest of Saturday will be cloudy and mainly dry. Highs will reach the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Rain returns as early as late tonight. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/uwgtsYD2Hs — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 29, 2023

Rain will begin spreading back into the region tonight as another storm system approaches the area. Overnight lows will drop into the mid and upper 50s. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 60s with high rain chances through the morning and afternoon. Rain will taper off by Sunday evening and night and should be mostly gone by Monday morning. Temps Sunday night will be cooler in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Soaking rains return to the area on Sunday with high rain chances throughout the morning and afternoon. Rain will taper off Sunday night. We won't see as much rain as Friday's system but up to an additional inch is possible. #mdwx. pic.twitter.com/wcDKIyJVB9 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 29, 2023

We will enter a stretch this week of temperatures well-below average as dip in the jet stream funnels cooler air into the region most of the week. Highs will mainly be around 60° with Tuesday and Wednesday being the coolest days, likely not getting above 60°. There is also the possibility that a few showers could sneak into the area for mid-week keeping light rain chances around. Another storm system will quickly move into the region for late week bringing another shot of light rain to the areas Thursday into Friday.

Finally, next weekend, it looks like we will see some improvements. The pesky cool pattern will wane briefly allowing for a little more sunshine and temperatures to rebound back to the 70s by next weekend. If that's the case it will be the best weekend we've had for outdoor activities since Easter. We shall see.