First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Wednesday on the way

BALTIMORE-- After a beautiful afternoon in the wake of storms on Monday, Temperatures overnight will be comfortable, with low humidity and clear skies. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s for most areas with low humidity. There will be a refreshing northwest breeze.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the 80s. An upper level storm system will move through the area on Thursday with a chance for showers and storms. We will be in between storms on Friday with increased humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered storm chances return this weekend, with the better chances on Sunday. Expect highs in the 80s and lows near 70 this weekend.

We will have to keep an eye out on Monday as the pattern suggests another chance for robust storms, but we still have several days to watch the pattern evolve before we come to any concrete conclusions. At the very least, prepare for more rain to start next week.