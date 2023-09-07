Maryland Weather: Heat & severe storms possible in Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Intense heat and humidity continue through the early evening with the risk of severe thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland until 9 p.m.

We're looking at another brutal afternoon of heat and humidity as highs soar into the middle to upper 90s. Unlike the past few days, this afternoon and evening features much more humidity. This means the feels like temperature will range from 100 to 110. Highs across the area won't break records, but will feel awfully hot.

Given the intense levels of heat and humidity, we'll have plenty of fuel for any thunderstorms that form or move into our area. The primary threat from any of these storms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. We are under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Please stay weather aware through this evening.

Severe storms possible across west and central Maryland into this evening.

We will see another repeat of today's weather on Friday. Heat and humidity will build throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Expect highs to reach the lower 90s. We'll see another chance of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Over the weekend, the chance for showers and storms continues. While it won't be quite as hot, the weather will still be muggy. The chances for showers & storms are greatest Saturday night and Sunday night. The Ravens opener looks warm and muggy with the chance of a shower.