Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Heat & severe storms possible in Baltimore

By Steven Sosna

/ CBS Baltimore

First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna has your Thursday afternoon forecast | September 7, 2023
First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna has your Thursday afternoon forecast | September 7, 2023 02:38

BALTIMORE-- Intense heat and humidity continue through the early evening with the risk of severe thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland until 9 p.m.

We're looking at another brutal afternoon of heat and humidity as highs soar into the middle to upper 90s. Unlike the past few days, this afternoon and evening features much more humidity. This means the feels like temperature will range from 100 to 110. Highs across the area won't break records, but will feel awfully hot.

Given the intense levels of heat and humidity, we'll have plenty of fuel for any thunderstorms that form or move into our area. The primary threat from any of these storms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. We are under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Please stay weather aware through this evening.

spc-day-2.png
Severe storms possible across west and central Maryland into this evening.

We will see another repeat of today's weather on Friday. Heat and humidity will build throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Expect highs to reach the lower 90s. We'll see another chance of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Over the weekend, the chance for showers and storms continues. While it won't be quite as hot, the weather will still be muggy. The chances for showers & storms are greatest Saturday night and Sunday night. The Ravens opener looks warm and muggy with the chance of a shower. 

First published on September 6, 2023 / 4:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.