First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid with late week storms

BALTIMORE -- Summertime weather has returned to the area, with scattered thunderstorms with high heat and humidity. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid 90s for many areas under mostly sunny skies.

Low temperatures tonight will not be as cool with lows around 70 as humidity levels creep up across the area. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be another hot day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid and upper 90s. Humidity will be higher on Thursday, leading to feels-like temperatures well into the 90s and possibly near 100. Storms will be possible in Western MD later Thursday as a storm complex moves out of the Ohio Valley into the area. That weakening complex may move toward the I-95 corridor by Thursday night/early Friday.

A more active pattern shapes up for Friday into the weekend with waves of energy moving over the area triggering scattered storm chances. Highs will reach the 80s to near 90 Friday and low 90s this weekend with storm chances each day.

The timing of the storms will depend on when those waves of energy arrive, but the best chances will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Nightitme temps will be warmer in the 70s.

Scattered storm chances continue into next week along with hot afternoon temperatures in the 90s each day through mid-week.