First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures return this week

BALTIMORE -- Pleasant weather is anticipated for the remainder of the afternoon, featuring temperatures in the upper 80s accompanied by lower humidity. Overnight, the skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures will drop into the 60s.

However, the upcoming days will see a rise in temperatures due to strengthening high pressure aloft over the area.

Tuesday is expected to reach highs in the low 90s, followed by even hotter conditions on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 90s. During this time, overnight lows will settle in the upper 60s on Tuesday and the low 70s on Wednesday.

Moving into Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy, and there is a slight chance of an afternoon storm. Highs for the day are predicted to be in the low 90s.

As we progress towards the weekend, the coverage of scattered afternoon and evening storms will increase, driven by upper level disturbances passing through the region.

Despite the storm activity, temperatures will remain high, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s from Friday through the weekend.