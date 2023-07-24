First Alert Forecast: Building heat expected this week

BALTIMORE-- Get ready for a hot and humid week ahead! The weather forecast for the rest of the week indicates that we will be experiencing some really warm temperatures and lots of humidity in our area. So, make sure you stay hydrated and take precautions to beat the heat!

What to Expect Today and Tomorrow

For the rest of today, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm developing in the evening. Some areas to the west of I-95 might experience severe weather, with strong winds and hail possible from isolated storms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-80s across our region. Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy, and the low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. There is also a possibility of a few severe storms with hail and strong winds. The temperatures will rise, reaching the upper 80s.

Heat Building up by Midweek

As we move towards Wednesday, the heat will start to build up. Strong high pressure in the upper atmosphere will strengthen over our area, causing temperatures to soar. On Wednesday afternoon, we can expect temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Scorching Thursday and Friday

By Thursday and Friday, the temperatures will get even hotter! Most places will see temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Some spots might even reach 100°, especially on Friday afternoon. With the increasing humidity, it might feel even hotter, with heat index values exceeding 100° in many locations.

A Slight Relief for the Weekend

As we head into the weekend, the high-pressure ridge will start to break down, providing some relief from the intense heat. Saturday will still be hot, with temperatures in the low to mid-90s, and there might be scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday and Next Week's Outlook

On Sunday, the temperatures will be around 90°, and there is a chance for showers and storms mainly in the morning. As we enter early next week, the highs will fall into the mid to upper 80s.

Starting from Tuesday and continuing through midweek, we might see some storm chances returning to our area.

Be prepared for a scorching week ahead with building heat and humidity. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions to stay safe in the hot weather. We'll keep you updated on any changes in the forecast. Enjoy your week!