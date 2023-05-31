First Alert Forecast: Highs near 90° possible Friday

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for a stretch of sunny and warm weather in the coming days. The forecast predicts abundant sunshine and rising temperatures across the area.

Overnight tonight, expect a few clouds to roll into the region creating occasionally overcast skies with low temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to around 60. On Thursday, the area will experience a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures soaring to the mid-80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies as strong high pressure builds over the region. Brace yourself for hot weather, as temperatures climb to the upper 80s and even near 90°.

As the area of high pressure starts to shift westward, a cold front will move into the region on Saturday. This front will increase the likelihood of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Despite the chance of precipitation, high temperatures on Saturday will still reach the mid-80s.

As we move into Sunday, cooler temperatures will follow in the wake of the front. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s, providing some relief from the previous hot days. Expect the nights on both Saturday and Sunday to have low temperatures dropping back to the mid-50s.

Looking ahead to next week, partly cloudy skies will dominate each day, accompanied by high temperatures in the lower 80s. While Tuesday may bring a slight chance of a shower or two in the afternoon, the rest of the forecast appears to be mainly dry until next Friday.