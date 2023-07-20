First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid Thursday

BALTIMORE-- A few scattered storms will be possible through late tonight as an upper level disturbance moves through the region. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid overnight with lows in the low 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Lower humidity, plenty of sunshine and no rain chances. It will be one of the best weekends of weather we've seen in a long time. Get ready! #mdwx pic.twitter.com/ozMpojAxQ1 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 19, 2023

Thursday is expected to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon as another upper-level disturbance moves into the region. The latest timing of this next disturbance will be late Thursday night into early Friday.

The best chance for rain Friday will be in the morning for areas east of I-95 with lower humidity and drier conditions filtering in later in by afternoon. High temperatures will reach near 90 degrees.

Dryer air will move into the region over the upcoming weekend, resulting in sunny skies and comfortable humidity. Saturday and Sunday can be anticipated to be mostly sunny, with highs around 90 degrees.

The following week will commence with pleasant weather, as Monday is forecasted to have sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

However, humidity levels will gradually increase by the middle part of next week, accompanied by scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast as early as Tuesday.

These showers and storms are expected to persist on and off throughout the week.