First Alert Forecast: Summertime heat builds this week

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for a dry and sunny stretch, but keep in mind that the ongoing dry conditions are expected to worsen across the region.

Starting with tonight, we can expect partly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures dropping around 50°. As we move into Wednesday, a mix of clouds and sunshine will grace our skies, accompanied by highs near 80. Smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia may plague the area on Wednesday, lowering air quality and creating a smoky scent to the air. Hazy sunshine can be expected throughout the day.

Thursday will bring partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s. By Friday, our highs will reach near 90 under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. During this period, nighttime temperatures will gradually warm to the lower 60s from Thursday night through Friday night.

This weekend, Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, offering a pleasant atmosphere with highs in the mid-80s. However, a cold front will sweep through the area on Sunday, slightly cooling things down. Although the temperatures will be more moderate, it will remain dry. Sunday afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the first half of next week, a mixture of clouds and sunshine will persist. Monday through Wednesday will bring highs in the low to mid-80s. Overnight low temperatures will mainly be in the mid to upper 50s during this period.

Over the next seven days, significant chances for rain are not in the forecast. Unfortunately, this will contribute to an escalating rainfall deficit, which is projected to exceed 7 inches for the year by the end of this week. Consequently, the abnormally dry conditions that have plagued the area are likely to continue worsening.

