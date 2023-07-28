First Alert Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning Friday

BALTIMORE — WJZ ALERT DAYS are in effect now through Saturday for the combination of dangerous heat & possible severe storms.

A short-lived, but possibly dangerous heat wave will deliver sweltering temperatures to our area through Saturday. High temperatures during this time will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The combination of high humidity marrying with the heat will deliver heat index values near 105 this afternoon, 110 Friday afternoon, and 105-110 Saturday afternoon.

DANGEROUS HEAT INDEX VALUES: Today's heat index reaches around 105. Tomorrow & Saturday will be filled with intense heat and humidity as well. Heat is only dangerous if you're not taking precautions. Please stay hydrated, take breaks in A/C, & check-in on elderly & friends @WJZ pic.twitter.com/Z8i8nQ2VQS — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 27, 2023

It's important that you are taking precautions for yourself and checking-in on your neighbors, pets, and the elderly during this extreme heat. Staying hydrated with clear, caffeine-free, alcohol-free beverages is paramount. Taking breaks in A/C is also extremely helpful to the body, especially if you can do this for a few hours. Wearing light weight, light colored clothing and avoiding the direct rays of the sun is extremely important.

DANGEROUS HEAT NOW THROUGH SATURDAY: Here is a checklist to look at to make sure you're playing it safe during our ALERT DAYS. We are under heat alert through Saturday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/04pTmWHXAK — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 27, 2023

Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is extremely important as both of these health ailments can quickly arise during extreme heat. Here's what to know about each of them:

Knowledge is power. Love this info graphic. With being weather aware, in this situation you can help prevent minor or serious injury; possibly death from extreme heat. Take the next 3 days seriously. Then it’s OVER in Maryland. @wjz pic.twitter.com/8qQroexX9r — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 27, 2023

Our ALERT DAYS this afternoon & evening along with Saturday also include the chance of severe thunderstorms. These storms will feed off the extremely hot and humid air. The best chance of severe weather today will be from 2 PM until 10 PM. Not every neighborhood will receive one of these storms, but areas that do could experience damaging winds, intense lightning, and blinding downpours. Please make sure to have a way to receive severe warnings and watches this afternoon if they're issued.

Saturday's storms could also be severe with damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, and blinding downpours. The timeline of storms Saturday looks a bit later during the evening and nighttime hours.

While we could see a few leftover storms on Sunday, the worst of the brutal heat and humidity will be over. We'll see temperatures dip below average with highs back into the middle to upper 80s for much of next week. This will feel rather refreshing after this round of brutal heat.