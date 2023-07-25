First Alert Forecast: Storms this evening then turning hot

BALTIMORE -- A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect for much of central and southern Maryland as well as portions of the Eastern Shore until 8 PM.

Scattered storms developed this afternoon across the area with some of them producing localized flash flooding, frequent lightning, and strong winds.

More storms may develop later this afternoon and this evening as a secondary piece of energy moves out of West Virginia and Pennsylvania this evening. Storms will end by this evening with drier weather overnight. Lows will fall into the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and hot temperatures. Highs will reach the low 90s.

The real heatwave begins Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values over 100 degrees. This should last through Friday into Saturday with some areas reaching close to 100° for afternoon highs. There is a chance for a late evening storm on Thursday as a disturbance tracks just north of the area.

A cold front will move into the area Saturday evening bringing high storm chances to the area and cooler temperatures to close out the weekend. Highs Sunday will reach the low to mid-80s with lower humidity and a morning chance for a shower.

Monday will be dry, with rain chances returning by mid-week.