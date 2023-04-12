First Alert Forecast: Elevated fire danger this afternoon

BALTIMORE -- If you've been enjoying the sunny and warm weather, then you're in luck because it's not going anywhere just yet.

The rest of the afternoon will be sunny, very warm and dry with highs in the 80s. The fire danger will be elevated through the afternoon with a *FIRE WEATHER WARNING* in effect through 8 PM due to conditions highly favorable for spreading wild fires. Refrain from outdoor burning today!

*FIRE WEATHER WARNING* is in effect for the shaded counties until 8 PM. A combination of temps in the 80s, dry conditions, low relative humidity and gusty west winds will lead to a higher than normal fire danger this afternoon. Refrain from doing any outdoor burning today. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/sUU5V0ejKu — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 12, 2023

Clear skies and comfortable temperatures are expected overnight with lows ranging from the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s across many locations. These temperatures are expected to be very close to records across the area.

As we move into Friday, we can expect slightly more humidity and partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. However, an upper level storm system over the Gulf Coast will slowly creep northward towards our area by the first part of the weekend, bringing with it the chance for showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be cooler, reaching the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies expected.

Sunday will bring even cooler temperatures, with highs reaching the mid-70s and a better chance for rain as a cold front makes its way through the region. Scattered showers and storms will develop along and ahead of the cold front, sweeping their way across the region by Sunday evening.

But don't worry, dry weather will return to start next week with partly cloudy skies expected on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach the upper 60s. We will slowly begin warming up towards the middle to end of next week with highs back in the 70s on Wednesday continuing through the end of the week. No significant rain chances are in the forecast most of next week.

That's all for now. Stay tuned to WJZ First Alert Weather for the latest updates on your local forecast.