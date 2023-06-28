First Alert Forecast: Drying out overnight...nice Wednesday

BALTIMORE --

TONIGHT: Rain chances will taper off quickly this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Expect lows in the mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible late. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/5dmsx9Gyav — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) June 27, 2023

Any lingering showers will eventually dissipate across the area later tonight, with dry conditions expected by Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will dip into the 60s with some patchy fog.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, a mixture of cloud cover and sunshine is anticipated, accompanied by slightly lower humidity levels. Wednesday's high temperatures will hover around the low 80s, while Thursday will see temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

By Friday and into the weekend, humidity levels will rise once again, bringing with them scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance of rainfall will predominantly occur during the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday's high temperatures will be in the upper 80s, a trend that is expected to continue throughout the weekend. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Moving on to Monday, the forecast indicates increased chances of scattered storms with temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

However, there is some good news for the upcoming 4th of July celebrations. As of now, the holiday is expected to remain dry, with sunny skies and temperatures near 90 degrees.

The middle part of next week will continue to offer isolated to widely scattered storm chances, accompanied by high temperatures in the upper 80s and nighttime lows dropping into the low 70s.

Stay updated with the latest weather information as the forecast may change. Remember to take necessary precautions during severe weather and have a safe and enjoyable week.