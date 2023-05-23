First Alert Forecast: Dry weather continues through Friday

BALTIMORE -- As we head into the remainder of the week, the forecast for our area indicates a continuation of dry weather conditions. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, with overnight low temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees in most areas.

On Wednesday, anticipate a mix of clouds and sunshine, accompanied by highs near 80 degrees. Towards the late evening, a cold front will move through the region, bringing increasing clouds overnight. However, no rain is expected as the front passes through.

Following the cold front's passage, temperatures will be cooler on Thursday, with highs reaching the low 70s. A breezy northwest wind will accompany this change. Thursday night, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s, and we can expect a rebound to the low to mid 70s on Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

As we approach the weekend, an upper-level area of low pressure from the south will bring increasing clouds to our region. Saturday looks to remain mostly dry, with highs in the mid 70s. However, the chance for showers will increase on Sunday, continuing into Memorial Day, as the upper-level low approaches. Although rain chances appear relatively small at this time, it is advisable to consider the potential impact on your outdoor activities through Monday.

Please note that our forecast is subject to refinement as the week progresses and we gain a clearer understanding of the weather pattern. Memorial Day is expected to be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to the next week, we anticipate warm temperatures persisting, with highs in the 80s. There will also be a continued chance for scattered showers and storms through Wednesday.

Stay tuned for further updates as we monitor the weather closely and provide you with the most accurate forecast possible.