First Alert Forecast: Hot today..cooler Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- REST OF TODAY: Expect a hot afternoon as high pressure stays just offshore. With a mix of sunshine and some clouds, temperatures will soar to the lower to middle 90s in most locations. Despite the heat, we don't anticipate the heat index reaching concerning levels.

TONIGHT: The warmth will continue into the evening as a cold front from the north approaches. Though most areas will stay dry, there's a slight possibility of an isolated shower Northeast MD. Overnight lows will settle in the 60s, but inside the beltway we'll hover around 70.

Tuesday: A cold front will move in, bringing in more bearable temperatures and less humidity. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with a north breeze.

Tuesday Night: Dry conditions will prevail as high pressure builds in. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday: Dry conditions continue with pleasant temperatures and low humidity. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Wednesday Night: As moisture levels increase, there's a slight chance of some showers or even a thunderstorm as a warm front approaches the area. Overnight lows will be warmer in the upper 60s.

Thursday: There will be an early chance for a shower or storm, otherwise it will be more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.