First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return this weekend

Skies tonight will be mostly clear with comfortable overnight temps near 60° A few clouds will move in from the south by morning.

As we head into Friday, we'll see even more clouds and some sunshine, with temperatures back in the mid 80s for highs. It will also be slightly more humid, with South Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will thicken late Friday afternoon into Friday night.

An upper level area of low pressure is now over the Gulf Coast states and will drift northward through Friday night. This system will bring us much-needed chances for rain as early as late Friday night and during the day Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms, particularly during the late morning and afternoon. Due to more clouds and showers, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will see a return to a mixture of clouds and sunshine, but a cold front will move through the area late in the day, bringing another chance for showers and storms. Rain chances will move out by Sunday night, with a return to a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Monday.

High temperatures will still be pleasant but noticeably cooler to start next week, with highs on Monday reaching the upper 60s. Tuesday will see highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Wednesday, temperatures will begin rebounding back to near 70 for highs, with more sunshine expected for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will see highs in the mid to upper 70s, so get ready for some great weather to end the week!