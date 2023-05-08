First Alert Forecast: Cooler Tuesday with a few showers

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will fluctuate over the next couple of days with a nice end to the week expected.

Partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 80° are expected for the rest of the afternoon. However, there will be an increase in rain chances later tonight and through Tuesday as a cold front and low pressure area move through the region. Most areas will experience low temperatures in the 50s overnight tonight.

Tuesday looks like a mostly cloudy and potentially dreary day across the region, with high temperatures ranging from the 50s for Baltimore to the 70s in far Southern Maryland south of the front. There will be a chance for rain mainly in the morning.

The rest of the week looks great, with a cool night on Tuesday with low temperatures in the 40s. High temperatures will rebound into the low 70s on Wednesday afternoon, and on Thursday, lots of sunshine will bring high temperatures near 80°F. Friday will see high temperatures in the low 80s, but there is a chance for showers returning to the area by late Friday or Friday night, and continuing through the weekend.

While the weekend is not expected to be a washout, there will be more clouds around and chances for showers each day. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low 80s, with highs back in the low to mid-70s on Sunday. Scattered showers may linger into Monday before sunshine returns for the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates from the WJZ First Alert Weather team.