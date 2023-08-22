First Alert Forecast: A break from the humidity for now

BALTIMORE--

Details for Today & Tonight:

Winds from the north to northeast will blow between 15 to 20 mph this afternoon due to the morning cold front. Those near waters might feel stronger gusts. It will be notably cooler today, with temperatures dropping by 8 to 10 degrees from yesterday. The afternoon will be mostly dry but expect some high clouds. By night, temperatures will dip into the low 50s for mountainous regions, mid to upper 50s in the east, and 60s along the waters.

Midweek Forecast (Wednesday - Thursday):

Come Wednesday, the weather will remain mostly dry, with temperatures similar to Tuesday's. Western Maryland will be in the 70s and the rest of the state will hover in the low to mid 80s. Some light showers might pop up later in the day, especially in the mountains. Night temperatures will fall to the low to mid 60s Wednesday night.

By Thursday, the cold front will return north as a warm front. There's a chance for strong thunderstorms in far western Maryland later in the day as the warm front retreats north. It will be noticeably more humid with temperatures well into the 80s during the afternoon.

Long-Term Outlook (Friday - Weekend - Early Next Week):

Friday is set to be hot! Most areas will see temperatures in the 90s with higher humidity. Heat index values may reach the mid and upper 90s again in Maryland. With the heat and humidity, there's a chance of showers and possibly strong thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area.

Weekend weather is a tad uncertain right now. There's potential rain on Saturday as the main upper level storm system will still be west of the area but drier and cooler conditions are expected by Sunday and Monday, with temperatures falling slightly below average as a high-pressure system establishes itself across the area.