First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns Wednesday

BALTIMORE--

Rest of Today into tonight: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with afternoon temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will be an isolated chance for a shower, otherwise the forecast will remain dry. A cold front will approach from the west for tonight. Overnight lows will be in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for a shower or two as the front approaches but widespread rain is not anticipated.

Wednesday-Thursday Night: The cold front will pass through the area on Wednesday morning. There's a slight chance for showers east of I-95, but most areas will be dry. Northwest winds will keep temperatures in the low 80s for most, 60s-70s in the mountains. Wednesday night will be cooler, with 50s west and 60s east of I-95. Thursday will be cooler than average, with highs in the 70s and 60s in the mountains. Thursday night will be the coldest in weeks, with lows dropping into the 50s for most and 40s in some of the colder spots. Humidity will also become noticeably lower during this period as well.

Long Term (Friday-Monday): Heading into the Labor Day weekend, the weather is expected to be dry with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend. Tropical Storm Idalia will be off the North Carolina coast on Friday. This will bring easterly to northeasterly winds, possibly breezy in southern Maryland with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The storm will move further away over the weekend, with rising temperatures expected due to a ridge moving from the Mississippi River Valley towards the Eastern US. Through Labor Day, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, warmer than usual for early September.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, a period of well above average temperatures are expected with highs in the low to mid 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday with lows near 70.