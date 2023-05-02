First Alert Forecast: Cool weather continues into Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders can expect another day of below-average temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers before improvements start towards the end of the week. The skies will be mostly cloudy overnight tonight, with temperatures dropping to the low to mid 40s in the region.

The upper-level low-pressure system, which has brought unseasonably cool temperatures to the area, will slowly move across the region through Wednesday. While there may be a chance for a stray shower during the afternoon, temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout Wednesday, with low temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s again across the area.

By Thursday, the upper-level low will be moving eastward, bringing more sunshine to the area. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the low 60s, and it will get even warmer by Friday, with highs in the mid-60s and more sunshine. This weekend looks like it's going to be fantastic with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday.

Cool Weather Pattern to Give Way to Warm and Sunny Conditions Next Week

Early next week, the cool weather pattern will be a distant memory, as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over the region. This will lead to dry conditions, plenty of sunshine, and temperatures reaching well above average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s, beginning Monday and continuing through most of next week.

The forecast will remain dry through midweek, but there will be a chance for showers and storms later in the week, possibly as early as Thursday. Overnight temperatures will slowly warm into the 50s by this weekend and the low 60s for next week.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the weekend.