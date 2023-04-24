First Alert Weather: Cooler than average temps continue

BALTIMORE -- The weather for the upcoming week is not looking too bright, with temperatures expected to be below average for most of the week. Nights will be chilly, with comfortable cool afternoons expected through Friday. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The high temperature on Tuesday afternoon will reach the low 60s, which will be the warmest day of the week. However, temperatures will drop back down to the low 40s again on Tuesday night, with highs in the low to mid 60s for Wednesday. Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies, but clouds will start rolling in on Wednesday afternoon, with a slight chance of showers.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday as another storm system approaches the area, with high temperatures reaching the mid and upper 60s. Rain chances will remain high from Friday all the way through the weekend, with overcast skies each day, high temperatures in the 60s, and overnight lows in the 50s.

This stubborn weather pattern will be slow to improve, as rain showers are expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week. The earliest that we'll see a return to full sunshine will probably not be until next Wednesday. High temperatures in the next week will remain in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s to near 50.