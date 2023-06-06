First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weather continues

BALTIMORE -- The upcoming weather forecast promises pleasant conditions for the week ahead. Sunny skies, slightly cooler temperatures, and low humidity are expected to prevail.

Smoke and haze will continue across the region through this evening as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to stream into the region. An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect for portions of the region, including Baltimore County and Baltimore City through this evening. Temperatures will settle into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front is expected to move through the area tonight, resulting in a drop in temperatures to the upper 50s on Wednesday morning. However, Wednesday afternoon will see a rise in temperatures, reaching near 80° with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will continue to offer favorable weather, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. On Friday, temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will gradually rise. Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to have highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, later on Sunday, an increase in clouds is expected, bringing a chance for showers by Sunday evening and night.

The scattered storm chances will continue into Monday. As for the following week, high temperatures are likely to remain around 80°, while overnight lows will settle in the 60s.