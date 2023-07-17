First Alert Forecast: Code Orange Air Quality for Tuesday

BALTIMORE-- The Canadian wildfire smoke has returned to Maryland. This means poor air quality will continue tonight through Tuesday. A CODE ORANGE air quality alert is in effect through Tuesday.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, with slightly warmer temperatures along and east of I-95.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon storm otherwise the forecast will remain dry. Any storms that fire up will be capable of damaging wind gusts and there is a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms for Tuesday afternoon for much of central, southern the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Expect highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday looks mainly dry with an isolated storm chance. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected with highs near 90.

The best chance for scattered storms this week will occur Thursday as a trough of low pressure and cold front makes its way through the region. The front will clear the area by Friday with dry weather returning for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s with lower humidity.



Rain chances and higher humidity will return early next week.