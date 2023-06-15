First Alert Forecast: Storm threat returns Friday

BALTIMORE -- Get ready to soak up the sunshine this afternoon as clear skies and dry conditions dominate the weather.

With high temperatures expected to range from the low to mid 80s, outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to a fantastic experience. The low humidity levels will add to the enjoyment of outdoor activities throughout the day.

However, cloud cover will gradually increase later tonight as an approaching upper level storm system makes its way towards our region. This system is forecasted to impact our area on Friday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

There is a possibility of scattered rain and storms moving into Far Western Maryland as early as late tonight. As Friday progresses, the rest of the state can anticipate better chances for scattered showers and storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has identified central Maryland and the Eastern Shore as areas at a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, rated at level 1 out of 5, throughout Friday afternoon.

Any storms that develop during this time may potentially carry gusty winds and hail. The areas most likely to experience severe storms will be those that receive the most sunshine throughout the day, predominantly east of I-95.

The storm system is expected to exit the region by Friday night, ushering in dry weather just in time for the Father's Day weekend. If you have plans to attend AFRAM, the weather looks absolutely fantastic on both Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures on Saturday will hover around the low 80s, with a slight increase to the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, a weather pattern featuring atmospheric blocking is set to bring potentially the most promising rain chances in quite some time.

This pattern disrupts the typical movement of weather systems in the atmosphere, resulting in several consecutive days of similar weather conditions. Expect a mix of showers, storms, and mostly cloudy skies from mid to late next week.

While some details remain uncertain, there is growing confidence in the likelihood of experiencing decent rainfall at some point during the week.

With the increased cloud cover and precipitation, temperatures will naturally be cooler. High temperatures are projected to start off in the 80s on Monday, gradually scaling back to the 70s for the remainder of the week.

We will provide updates on these potential rain chances over the next few days. In the meantime, make the most of the fantastic weather forecast for the upcoming weekend.