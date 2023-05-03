First Alert Forecast: Better weather is on the way

BALTIMORE -- The forecast will improve by later this week as a stagnant weather pattern that has produced cloudy, cool and occasionally damp conditions across the area begins to move out of the region. The rest of the afternoon will be overcast with a slight chance for a stray light shower. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s across the region.

Highs on Thursday will again be below-average but will be slightly warmer. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. As the upper-level low pressure system begins to move out of the area by late Thursday into Friday, skies will become partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

We will see a stretch of very nice weather lasting from the weekend into early next week. No rain chances for a change, and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will rebound to near 70 Saturday afternoon and the low 70s on Sunday. By early next week we could approach 80 in some spots as early as Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week with a return to an active weather pattern. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for highs through mid-week before cooling back to the upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will also be notably warmer, into the 50s for most areas through most of next week.