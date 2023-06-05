First Alert Forecast: Nice week of weather ahead

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for a beautiful week ahead! The weather forecast indicates sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 80s for most days. As an avid weather enthusiast, I am excited to share the details of this week's weather in the first person.

Starting with tonight, expect mostly clear skies and a drop in temperatures. The lows will be in the comfortable mid 50s range. The winds will blow from the Northwest early at a mild speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Moving on to Tuesday, we can anticipate a delightful mix of clouds and sunshine. The day will be slightly warmer and more humid, with highs reaching the mid 80s.

During the afternoon, a brisk West northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will add a refreshing touch. While there is a very slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or storm, the overall forecast indicates mainly dry conditions as a front sweeps through the region.

As we approach mid-week, the front will bring cooler temperatures back to the area while maintaining the sunny skies we've come to enjoy. On Wednesday, the mercury will rise to the low 80s during the afternoon, and the same can be expected for Thursday. Nighttime lows will be in the pleasant mid 50s range.

Looking ahead to Friday, the dry spell continues with partly cloudy skies. Expect highs near 80, making it a fantastic day to make plans outdoors. The weekend brings a mix of sun and clouds, accompanied by higher temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

However, there is a possibility of a storm system developing late Sunday through early Monday, which could bring a chance for showers or storms. Nevertheless, the overall outlook for the week indicates mainly dry conditions as we head into the next week.