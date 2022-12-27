Marty Bass Weather Blog: Above seasonal temperatures through year's end

Hi Everyone!

The sun is out, the wind is down, and the feel of this afternoon is not an unpleasant one.

Our forecast high is 43 degrees today, and with the seasonal average being, now, at 45 degrees, this is a pretty standard day.

Clearly, no one is going to call this mild, but it is much more comfortable that the previous four afternoons.

Overnight, the thermometer stays within sight of the average of 28 degrees, and it will be the coolest overnight of the next seven days.

Not only will we see a "mild up," then a "warm up" over the week and weekend, but that discussion needs to include the night-time comfort level also.

The possibility of rain Saturday and Sunday is pretty much "up there."

Heavy and flooding rain as we saw last Thursday and Friday does not appear to be the issue, and that is a good thing.

However, the rain will be around for the celebrations and holidays the next day.

Hopefully, it is gone by the kick-off of the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Have a pleasant, and safe, evening folks!

In review:

Not as cold. Temperatures are within arm's reach of the seasonal average for today which is 45 degrees

We remain dry through this week

We warm up through the week and weekend. And even into next week, we remain mild

Showers will play into the day or, and New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Marty Bass