'Armed and dangerous' man who shot officer in Cockeysville remains on the run

BALTIMORE -- The search for a Cockeysville man, who police consider to be "armed and dangerous," continues nearly 24 hours after police were called to his home on Powers Avenue.

Police responded to the home around 2:30 p.m. for a "crisis" situation.

Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers went into the home, and were escorted by a family member downstairs when an officer was shot multiple times.

Stewart said she believes there was a time where Linthicum was barricaded, or believed to have been barricaded, before he left the home.

The officer, Stewart said, was released from the hospital Wednesday night and is in "good spirits."

However, officers from Baltimore County and neighboring jurisdictions are still searching for Linthicum.

Police are asking residents in the area of Powers Avenue to shelter-in-place.

Baltimore County officials announced Thursday six schools were closed Thursday because of police activity and the search for an armed man.

The following schools will be closed:

Cockeysville Middle School

Dulaney High School

Mays Chapel Elementary School

Padonia International Elementary School

Warren Elementary school

Pot Spring Elementary School

The closure includes before- and after-school programs.

If anyone spots Linthicum, don't approach him and call 911.

"We are asking members of the community to remain vigilant. If you see something suspicious, please report it to police," Stewart said.

Police didn't release much information, but are looking at the suspect's background.

"Considering this individual may very well be monitoring the information I am sharing at this point, there are certain details we won't be disclosing right now," Stewart said.

🚨 NEW PHOTO of 24-yr-old David Linthicum as a manhunt is underway following a barricade and shooting in Cockeysville.



5’7” tall, 165lbs. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He is armed & dangerous. If seen, DO NOT APPROACH- please contact 9-1-1.@wjz pic.twitter.com/9WUvtDYBcE — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) February 9, 2023

Ring camera provided by a neighbor shows rescue teams and officers in tactical gear surrounding Linthicum's home.

"This is crazy," neighborhood resident Sina Lotfi said. "I've never seen anything like it before."

Lofti said his wife and daughter were at home during the barricade.

"I'm worried about them, too, but there's nothing I can do," he said.

Baltimore County Police did not say what prompted them to start looking for Linthicum outside of the house at the center of the barricade.

Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark short-sleeve shirt and dark shorts.