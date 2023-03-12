Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, woman seriously injured in shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Man, woman seriously hurt in shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood
Man, woman seriously hurt in shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood 00:29

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Upton neighborhood of Baltimore.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania where a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A 32-year-old was shot in the chest.

Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro CrimeStoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.