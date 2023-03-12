Man, woman seriously injured in shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood

Man, woman seriously hurt in shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Upton neighborhood of Baltimore.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania where a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A 32-year-old was shot in the chest.

Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro CrimeStoppers.