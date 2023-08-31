Man, woman killed in separate shootings in North and South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 57-year-old woman and a man were killed in separate shootings overnight in South and North Baltimore, respectively, police said.

Officers responded at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3500 block of Round Road for a reported shooting, where they found a 57-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, who remains unidentified but for her age, died at an area hospital, police said.

Hours later at 6:21 a.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Edlynne Road for someone reported laying in the street. There, they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were announced in either incident.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information in either case to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.