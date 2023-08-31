Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, woman killed in separate shootings in North and South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday morning news roundup: August 31, 2023
Your Thursday morning news roundup: August 31, 2023 02:30

BALTIMORE -- A 57-year-old woman and a man were killed in separate shootings overnight in South and North Baltimore, respectively, police said. 

Officers responded at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3500 block of Round Road for a reported shooting, where they found a 57-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The woman, who remains unidentified but for her age, died at an area hospital, police said. 

Hours later at 6:21 a.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Edlynne Road for someone reported laying in the street. There, they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

No arrests were announced in either incident. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information in either case to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.