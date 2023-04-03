Man suing Baltimore County, Walmart over alleged attack by security guard in store's parking lot

BALTIMORE - A man is suing Baltimore County and Walmart over a confrontation that happened three years ago in the store's parking lot.

Andre Holness' attorney said the officer was working as contracted security at the store in full police uniform when he assaulted his client.

A Walmart security camera captured the incident, showing that as Holness left the Arbutus Walmart, he was walking through the parking lot with a uniformed officer close behind. There's no audio in the video, but it appears to show the officer push Holness, who then turns around.

Moments later, with Holness' back turned, the officer tackled him to the ground where they remain for several minutes, the video appeared to show.

Holness said he was arrested and jailed, and charges were eventually dropped.

He is now suing Baltimore County, the security company and the officer over what happened.

Holness, who is represented by prominent attorney Billy Murphy and his law firm, said the incident started as a dispute over a money order.

Holness said he did not have his ID and was denied getting one.

He said he eventually left before he was tackled in the parking lot.

"Superior officers reviewed footage and bent over backwards to find ways to excuse his brutality," Attorney Malcolm Ruff said. "Both of his supervisors concluded that his attack was in their eyes reasonable. This is what the taxpayers of Baltimore County are paying for, a police force that will back up their officers even when they are in the wrong."

Baltimore County police tell WJZ they do not comment on pending litigation.

Walmart said, "We take allegations like this seriously and we are looking into the situation. We'll respond as appropriate in court."

The uniformed officer was working for a private security company and was monitoring the store.

"There are many police officers who do the right thing, I am not anti-police," said Rev. Roland Patterson, with the Baltimore County NAACP. "We are anti-unconstitutional policing."

"It's got to stop," Attorney Murphy said. "Citizens should never be treated the way Mr. Holness was treated."

The officer was not wearing a body-worn camera at the time of the incident.

We reached out to the private security firm but have yet to hear back.