Man shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore overnight

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died in an apparent shooting overnight in Southwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 2 a.m. for a Shotspotter Alert on the unit block of North Bentalou Street, where they found the victim unresponsive. 

Medics determined the man had been shot, police said. 

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 9:19 AM EST

