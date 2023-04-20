Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore's Morrell Park

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue a few minutes before 9 p.m., police said.

That's where officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore found a man suffering from gunshot injuries to his head, according to authorities.

Medics attempted to save his life but eventually pronounced him deceased, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 10:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.