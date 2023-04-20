Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore's Morrell Park

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue a few minutes before 9 p.m., police said.

That's where officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore found a man suffering from gunshot injuries to his head, according to authorities.

Medics attempted to save his life but eventually pronounced him deceased, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.