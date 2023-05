BALTIMORE - A man died in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, fire officials said.

Firefighters pulled the man from the fire in the 7900 block of Central Road in Pasadena. He died at the scene.

ACTIVE FIRE INCIDENT UPDATE: The bulk of the fire is under control. Fire Department personnel pulled one victim (Adult Male) from the fire. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Fire Investigators are on-scene actively investigating this incident. pic.twitter.com/fNdf7Mt9fO — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) May 3, 2023

Crews controlled the bulk of the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.