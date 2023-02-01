Man on trial for 2022 murder of Baltimore City police lieutenant's husband
BALTIMORE - The murder trial is now underway for the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City police lieutenant.
Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year.
Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo.
At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.
Once a search was executed, police said they found two handguns.
One of them ended up being a key piece of evidence in Blue's killing.
