Man on trial for 2022 murder of Baltimore City police lieutenant's husband

BALTIMORE - The murder trial is now underway for the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City police lieutenant.

Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year.

Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo.

At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.

Once a search was executed, police said they found two handguns.

One of them ended up being a key piece of evidence in Blue's killing.