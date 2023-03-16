Achievement Academy student killed in shooting outside NE Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE -- A student at Achievement Academy in Baltimore died after he was shot outside of a gas station Thursday morning, the school district confirmed.

Officers were called to the Eagle Mart gas station, in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway, in Northeast Baltimore just before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

The male student was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died, according to police.

Seven Baltimore City Public School students have died from gun violence in 2023.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The Baltimore City Public School District said Friday was an already scheduled day off for students.

Counseling will be available for students and staff available next week.