Man killed in East Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Baltimore, according to authorities.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street.
There, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
No other information was provided.
This is Baltimore's 296th homicide investigation in 2022.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
