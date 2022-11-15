Man killed in East Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street.

There, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

No other information was provided.

This is Baltimore's 296th homicide investigation in 2022.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.