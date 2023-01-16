Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after double shooting in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition after a double shooting Sunday night in West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, where they found a 23-year-old man shot in the head and neck. 

The victim was rushed to an area hospital. A second victim, a 52-year-old man, was found shot in the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 4:22 AM

