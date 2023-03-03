Man hospitalized after shooting inside Northeast Baltimore business

BALTIMORE — A man was shot inside a North Baltimore business Friday morning, police said.

Around 7:42 a.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Greenmount Avenue, where they said a man was shot while he was inside a business.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the 500 block of East 30th street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. Due to the victim's injuries Homicide detectives have been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.