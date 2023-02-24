Man gets three life sentences for killing of Naval Academy mother

BALTIMORE — A judge sentenced Angelo Harrod, the man killing a Naval Academy mother, to three consecutive life sentences on Friday.

Michelle Cummings, a mother from Texas, was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Annapolis on June 29, 2021. She was in town for her son's Naval Academy induction ceremony.

In December 2022, an Annapolis jury found Angelo Harrod guilty of murdering Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings.

Harrod faced more than 10 charges, including first and second-degree murder.

