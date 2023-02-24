Man gets three life sentences for killing of Naval Academy mother

BALTIMORE — A man who was convicted of murdering Naval Academy mom, Michelle Cummings has been given three life sentences.

Judge Pamela Alban sentenced Angelo Harrod to one life sentence without parole for Cumming's murder and two concurrent life sentences for the attempted murder of two other individuals.

Friday, Michelle Cummings' husband, daughter, and son, a Naval Academy student, walked into an Annapolis courthouse for what would be an emotional day.

The man convicted for killing their loved one would be sentenced to life in prison

Angelo Harrod had already been convicted for murder, attempted murder, and several weapons charges, but this was the day that all parties could talk to the judge before she made her decision.

In victim impact statements, Leonard Cummings Jr. said he'd just celebrated 25 years of marriage when his wife was murdered.

"I lost my best friend and my wife," Cummings Jr. said. "The punishment will never fit what you've taken from us."

The victim's daughter told the judge that her mom was the glue that held her family together.

"Although I am happy that the judge and the prosecutors did help us get a little bit of closure, we did get justice," Jordan Cummings said. "But, like I said before, it's not going to bring my mom back."

The defendant also spoke in court. Harrod said he was sorry, but that he would not shoot anyone he did not know and that he is innocent.

Harrod's mom, in an extremely emotional moment through loud sobs, told the court that her son is kind and would never do what he has been accused of doing. Also, she said he had mental health issues.

Harrod's attorney, Howard Cardin, pushed for a lesser sentence and mental health treatment.

"My reaction was, with the record that Mr. Harrod has, that he is in need of help," Cardin said. "And as I indicated, the Patuxent program when it was originally started was geared to that kind of individual."

But after listening for hours, the judge told Harrod—who had previous criminal charges—that he didn't "care about the rules."

"You've chosen time and time again to not do well," Alban said.

Alban ultimately sentenced Harrod to life behind bars without parole for Michelle Cummings murder.

And two other concurrent life sentences for attempted murder.

Harrod's family did not want to speak after the sentencing. Cummings' family thanked the prosecutors.

"Many lost a loyal dear friend and I lost my best friend," Cummnings Jr. said.

Carolynn Grammas with Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office said that Harrod has continuously shown "a total disregard for the safety of the community and the public."

Harrod "has zero remorse" for his actions, she said.

"As you heard him say today, it's not me and the judge pointed out, there is no doubt that she has whatsoever that he was in fact the shooter," Grammas said.

Harrod has 30 days to appeal. He also has 90 days to request a modification of his sentence.