Man dies from gunshot injuries one day after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 44-year-old man who was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Friday morning has died from his injuries, according to authorities.

The man was shot in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue around 8:58 a.m.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital, police said.

He had life-threatening injuries at the time, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives have been notified of the gunfire fatality, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on February 11, 2023 / 4:27 PM

