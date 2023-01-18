Watch CBS News
Man dies following attack near metro stop in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man has died after someone attacked him with a sharp object near the Upton metro stop in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area received multiple reports of a cutting in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a man with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where medical personnel pronounced him dead. 

Anyone who has information about the deadly cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipster can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

January 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

