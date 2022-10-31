Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot by security guard at South Baltimore Royal Farms

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in the head by a security guard early Sunday at a Royal Farms gas station in South Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 3:27 a.m. to the business on the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard, where they found the victim, a 26-year-old man, shot in the head. 

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, but died later that day, police said. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. It is unknown at this time if the security guard accused in the shooting is in custody. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on October 31, 2022 / 11:05 AM

