Man dead after double shooting in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A shooting on the 400 block of W. Saratoga Street left a man dead and another injured.

At 11:39 pm on September 14th officers responded to the 400 block of W. Saratoga Street, after hearing gunshots while on patrol.

Two men were found, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead after arriving. The other victim, a 26-year-old man, is listed in stable condition.

Homicide investigators have taken control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.