Man charged in shooting after standoff in Southwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested following a brief standoff after he allegedly shot a person in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 11:11 a.m. to the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street.

An armed 24-year-old man, who was barricaded inside an apartment, was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Officers found a 57-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  



First published on June 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM

