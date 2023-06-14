Man charged in shooting after standoff in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was arrested following a brief standoff after he allegedly shot a person in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 11:11 a.m. to the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street.
An armed 24-year-old man, who was barricaded inside an apartment, was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
Officers found a 57-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
